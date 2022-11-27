Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday.

The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.

OCFA firefighters worked with park rangers and Laguna Beach police officers on the ground to locate the man, who had a lower leg injury, and help hoist him onto a helicopter for transport to a hospital, Doran said.

It was unclear how the man became injured.