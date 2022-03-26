Man who allegedly shot witness to dog abuse in Hollywood arrested

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at two people, striking one, after the pair saw him beating a dog in the Hollywood area, authorities said Saturday.

Saalih Mousa was arrested Wednesday.

His girlfriend, 20-year-old Athena Mansour, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and was initially held in lieu of $500,000 bail, but prosecutors opted not to pursue criminal charges against her and she was given a citation and released Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Mousa was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The two shooting victims were walking in the area of La Brea and Willoughby avenues, near Poinsettia Recreation Center, at about 7:30 p.m. Monday when they saw a man on an apartment balcony beating a dog, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"The witnesses yelled at the suspect to let go of the dog," according to the LAPD. "The suspect argued back, then produced an unknown type firearm and shot at the witnesses, striking one."

The victim who was shot was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

The suspect ran from the scene following the shooting.

Two French bulldogs located at the scene of the shooting, Cash and Dinero, were released Thursday to a responsible party associated with Mansour, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LAPD Det. Iniguez or Lt. Gonzalez at 213-922-8205. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477