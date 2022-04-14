Man wanted in fatal stabbing spree in the Westlake District

Help is needed to identify a man who fatally stabbed a 34-year-old Los Angeles man in the Westlake District for apparently no reason.

Sergio Santay was found with a stab wound at about 2:40 p.m. last Friday in the 600 block of Bonnie Brae Street, according to the LAPD. He was taken to a hospital, but police say he failed to respond to the medical aid and died.

(credit: LAPD)

The same man who fatally stabbed Santay apparently attacked two other people in the area on the same day. Surveillance video shows Santay walking on Bonnie Brae Street when the man approaches him with a knife and stabs him "without provocation." The footage shows he then ran southbound on Bonnie Brae, turned east into an alley, where he found two people sitting. The man approaches them and tries to stab them before running away.

"The attacks appear to be random and unprovoked," a statement from the LAPD said.

Surveillance images shows the suspect was a Black man wearing a backpack. He was described as wearing a black fisherman hat with marijuana leaves, a turquoise T-shirt with printing, light-colored shorts, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or the suspect can call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide detectives Sharman or Gonzales at (213) 996-4116.