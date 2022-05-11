Watch CBS News
Man wanted after trying to kidnap 2 children at Pico Rivera park

The public's help is needed to identify a man who tried to kidnap a girl at Pico Park in Pico Rivera.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 3 p.m. as the girl left her school and was walking through Pico Park, 9528 Beverly Blvd.

Authorities say the man started talking to the girl, who told him to leave her alone as she walked away. But he grabbed her arm and pulled her with him as he said she was not going anywhere.

pico-rivera-attempt-kidnapping.jpg
(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

When a good Samaritan intervened and confronted the man and threatened to call police, he let go then lunged forward and tried grab the arm of the young child that was with the good Samaritan. He was unable to grab either child and ran away, authorities said.

The man was described as a Hispanic man about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, about 30 to 35 years old, unshaven, and with shaggy salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black pants and tattered shoes.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident can contact Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Villegas at (562) 949-2421.

