Man walks into Valley Village garage and threatens family while trying to steal their bikes

Security cameras captured the scary situation when a man threatened and shouted obscenities at a Valley Village family.

The ordeal happened last week while the homeowner's son and his friends worked on a project. The video shows the man walking up the driveway and muttering something before turning around.

The homeowner claimed the man declared he owned the family's bicycles.

"Then he went around to another little opening into our front yard and was like, 'You owe me three or four bikes,'" the homeowner said. "He was clearly not in his right mind."

The man is seen returning to the driveway and walking directly into the family's open garage, trying to grab some of the bikes. The homeowner confronted the man and tried to stop him.

My mama bear thing kicked in, and I ran past him and was like, 'No my bike,' and fought him for it," she said. "I know it's the wrong thing to do, but I scared him away."

The man can heard in the video physically threatening the family and shouting derogatory names. He eventually leaves, as the family huddles together and calls the police.

The homeowner said she's glad everyone is safe but if she had been put in the same situation again, she wouldn't have handled it as she did.

"I was going to fight him — fight or flight," she said. "I chose fight, which is a mistake."

Additionally, other neighbors have recently been dealing with similar scenarios. They believe it is the same person.

That's led to a wide-ranging collection of details from this family and others nearby to help police catch whoever is responsible. The homeowner also said this reinforces her belief that more lights and security should be present in and around the neighborhood.

"We could always benefit from more patrols around the neighborhood," the homeowner said. "We can always benefit from being able to reach someone through 911 more quickly."

The homeowner said police have not arrested anyone yet.