Man, two teenagers arrested for alleged robbery connected to online sale in Van Nuys

A man and two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man during an incident connected to an online sale in Van Nuys.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the robbery occurred at around 7:45 p.m Thursday evening, when a man and two teenagers allegedly robbed a man of a high-end wristwatch that he was selling via a social media platform.

The suspect is said to have contacted the seller, agreeing to meet him at his Van Nuys home.

Police said that while one of the suspects was viewing the watch with the seller, the two others exited the vehicle, a black four-door BMW and held the seller at gunpoint as they took both the watch and other personal items.

They then fled from the scene.

Nearly three hours later, detectives were able to locate the suspects' vehicle at a motel nearby.

The man and two juvenile suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Police recovered the watch and other stolen items, as well as two loaded handguns.

Authorities identified the adult suspect at 21-year-old Van Nuys resident Devon Perry.