Man triggers three-car crash after jumping out of his car to save a kitten on 91 Freeway

A man who jumped out of his car while on the 91 Freeway to save a kitten on Wednesday triggered a three-car crash that left one person injured, police said.

It happened at around 12:40 p.m. on westbound lanes near Madison Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that the man spotted a kitten that was crossing the freeway towards the center divider, which led him to abruptly stop in the fast lane and save it from other traffic.

While one driver was able to stop before colliding with the man's car, the next was not, slamming into the back of the stopped cars, CHP said.

The man was able to successfully retrieve the unscathed kitten, police said.

One person inside one of the cars suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were provided.