Man trapped between walls rescued by technical team in Westminster

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A man trapped between walls in Westminster was rescued by a technical team Friday evening.

The Orange County Fire Authority said they received calls of the man being trapped around 6:23 p.m. on the 13300 block of Beach Boulevard.

A man trapped between a residential and commercial wall had to be rescued by a technical team in Westminster Friday evening.

The man was trapped between a residential and commercial wall, the OCFA said. It is unclear how the man became trapped.

A high-point rescue technique was used to save him. He was not injured during the incident. 

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.

