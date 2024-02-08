Watch CBS News
Man taken to hospital after underground stairwell collapses at DTLA construction site

By Danielle Radin

Firefighters rescued a man who was seriously injured when an underground stairwell collapsed at a construction site Friday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Olympic Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters rescued the victim from debris. It is unclear what caused the stairwell to collapse. 

The man was taken to the hospital and his current condition is unknown. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

First published on February 8, 2024 / 1:23 PM PST

