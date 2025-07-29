Watch CBS News
Local News

Man survives nearly 40-foot fall in downtown Los Angeles, rescued from shaft

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Man trapped in electrical vault downtown LA after falling from the top of a building
Man trapped in electrical vault downtown LA after falling from the top of a building 01:27

A man was seriously injured after he fell about 40 feet in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, prompting a rescue from crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department said a 39-year-old man was trapped in a shaft located in the area of West 9th Street and South Hill Street. The incident was first reported by LAFD at 7:44 a.m.

The man was stuck for hours, authorities said, prompting emergency crews to stage a rescue. He was alert during the rescue.

According to the LAFD, he was rescued by 9:26 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

No additional details, including how he fell or where he fell from, were immediately made available. 

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue