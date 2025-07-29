Man survives nearly 40-foot fall in downtown Los Angeles, rescued from shaft

Man trapped in electrical vault downtown LA after falling from the top of a building

Man trapped in electrical vault downtown LA after falling from the top of a building

Man trapped in electrical vault downtown LA after falling from the top of a building

A man was seriously injured after he fell about 40 feet in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, prompting a rescue from crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department said a 39-year-old man was trapped in a shaft located in the area of West 9th Street and South Hill Street. The incident was first reported by LAFD at 7:44 a.m.

The man was stuck for hours, authorities said, prompting emergency crews to stage a rescue. He was alert during the rescue.

According to the LAFD, he was rescued by 9:26 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

No additional details, including how he fell or where he fell from, were immediately made available.