Watch CBS News

Man suffering from Dementia, Parkinson's Disease missing in Palmdale

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Saturday circulated a photo of a 73-year-old man suffering from dementia and Parkinson's disease who went missing in Palmdale.

screen-shot-2022-04-23-at-1-49-36-pm.png

Richard Darryl Parker was last seen Wednesday at the intersection of 10th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

Parker was described as a 5-feet-10-inch tall Black man with brown eyes, short gray hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, red shirt and black sweats.

The sheriff's Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Parker's whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

First published on April 23, 2022 / 1:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.