Man stabbed to death at Las Tunas Beach in Malibu

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in just south of Las Tunas Beach in Malibu late Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Lost Hills Sheriff's Station around 11:55 p.m. to the 19400 block of Pacific Coast Highway regarding a domestic violence dispute call between a man and a woman.

Upon their arrival, they found a man between 20 to 25 years-old with stab wound to the upper torso, said homicide Lt. Michael Gomez.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect has not been identified yet, but police believe it is a woman.

Anyone with information about this stabbing was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.