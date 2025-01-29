Man stabbed near Franklin High School campus in Highland Park

A man was stabbed near the campus of Franklin High School in Highland Park, police say.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they responded to 820 N Ave. 54 at 8:40 a.m. after receiving calls of a stabbing.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing near Franklin High School in Highland Park. KCAL News

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound, who was later transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The man, whom police believe is responsible for the stabbing fled the scene. He was taken into custody shortly after.

The cause of the stabbing is unknown. It is unclear if the victim has any relation to the school.