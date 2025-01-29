Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed near Franklin High School campus in Highland Park

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was stabbed near the campus of Franklin High School in Highland Park, police say.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they responded to 820 N Ave. 54 at 8:40 a.m. after receiving calls of a stabbing.

snapshot-2025-01-29t094913-686.jpg
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing near Franklin High School in Highland Park. KCAL News

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound, who was later transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The man, whom police believe is responsible for the stabbing fled the scene. He was taken into custody shortly after.

The cause of the stabbing is unknown. It is unclear if the victim has any relation to the school. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.