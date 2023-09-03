Man shot while driving crashes head-on into different car in Compton

A man died after being shot while driving in Compton on Saturday, then continued to drive and crashed head-on into another driver.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. while the man was driving through the intersection of Bulls Road and Rosecrans Avenue.

He continued driving a short distance, crashing into another car near the 1400 block of N. Long Beach Boulevard.

The victim, still unidentified, was shot in the upper body, deputies said.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There was no information available on either a motive or a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators with LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.