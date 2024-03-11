Watch CBS News
Man shot to death near Garment District in downtown LA; police searching for two suspects

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police investigating fatal shooting near Garment District in downtown LA
Police investigating fatal shooting near Garment District in downtown LA 01:07

A man was shot to death near the Garment District in downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning. 

The shooting was reported a little before 3 a.m. near Los Angeles Street at Winston Street, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Investigators say that the victim, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. 

They're searching for two male suspects, but no further information was provided. 

A motive is not yet known. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (877) 527-3247.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 9:14 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

