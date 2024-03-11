Man shot to death near Garment District in downtown LA; police searching for two suspects
A man was shot to death near the Garment District in downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning.
The shooting was reported a little before 3 a.m. near Los Angeles Street at Winston Street, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Investigators say that the victim, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
They're searching for two male suspects, but no further information was provided.
A motive is not yet known.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (877) 527-3247.