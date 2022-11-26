Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot to death in his car in Hawaiian Gardens

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 24 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 24 AM Edition) 02:04

A man was shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens on Friday night in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue.

The adult male, believed to be in his 20s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle when Lakewood Sheriffs deputies arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. and paramedics treated the victim upon arrival but eventually pronounced him dead at the scene. 

The victim has not been identified at this moment.

It's unclear what provoked this shooting and no details about the suspect have been released at this moment. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 7:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.