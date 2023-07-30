Watch CBS News
Man shot to death in East LA

By Danielle Radin

A man was shot and killed Saturday in East Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 7:32 p.m. in the 400 block of South Vancouver Street, near James A. Garfield High School., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation and had not released information about a suspect or suspects.

The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time. 

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477.

