Man shot to death in Cudahy, homicide investigation underway

By Danielle Radin

A man was shot to death Friday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation. 

The shooting was reported at about 2:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of Park Avenue in the city of Cudahy, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.

No suspect details have been released. The motive for the shooting is unclear. 

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or 800-222-TIPS.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on November 24, 2023 / 6:40 AM PST

