Man shot to death in City Terrace

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace in East Los Angeles.

Deputies were called at 3:22 a.m. to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's  Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 18, 2022 / 5:29 AM

