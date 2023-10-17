Watch CBS News
Man shot outside tiny home development in North Hollywood

A man was hospitalized and is in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting outside of a tiny home development in North Hollywood.

Officers from Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division responded at 2:21 a.m. to 6099 Laurel Canyon Blvd., east of the 170 Freeway and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshots wounds, LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said. 

The victim, who Eisenman said was did not cooperate with police, was taken to a hospital.

There was no suspect description.

