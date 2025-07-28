Man shot, killed inside Lawndale 7-Eleven store

A man died inside of a 7-Eleven store in Lawndale after being shot on Sunday night, authorities said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the store at about 8:05 p.m. The department said the store was located on the 15800 block of Prairie Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be identified as of Monday morning.

Authorities didn't immediately identify a suspect. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation was still ongoing as of Monday morning.