Man shot, killed inside Lawndale 7-Eleven store

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

KCAL News

A man died inside of a 7-Eleven store in Lawndale after being shot on Sunday night, authorities said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the store at about 8:05 p.m. The department said the store was located on the 15800 block of Prairie Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be identified as of Monday morning.

Authorities didn't immediately identify a suspect. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation was still ongoing as of Monday morning.

