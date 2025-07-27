Investigation underway after man shot to death in South Bay neighborhood

A man was shot to death inside of a 7-Eleven store in Lawndale on Sunday night.

The shooting happened a little after 8 p.m. at the convenience store located in the 15800 block of Prairie Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived and found one man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The victim has not yet been identified.

There was no information immediately available on the motive or suspects involved in the shooting.

SkyCal flew over the 7-Eleven shortly after the incident was reported, where deputies could be seen surveying the area. The entrance to the store was blocked off by yellow tape.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.