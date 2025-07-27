Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after man shot to death in South Bay neighborhood

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was shot to death inside of a 7-Eleven store in Lawndale on Sunday night. 

The shooting happened a little after 8 p.m. at the convenience store located in the 15800 block of Prairie Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived and found one man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

There was no information immediately available on the motive or suspects involved in the shooting. 

SkyCal flew over the 7-Eleven shortly after the incident was reported, where deputies could be seen surveying the area. The entrance to the store was blocked off by yellow tape. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue