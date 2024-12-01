Watch CBS News
Man shot in Lancaster driveway dies from injuries

By Iris Salem

An investigation was underway Sunday after a man was fatally shot in a driveway in Lancaster.  

Deputies responded to the 43000 block of Division Street following a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located the victim who was rushed to a hospital where he died. 

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with more information on this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800)222-TIPS (8477).

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

