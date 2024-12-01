Man shot in Lancaster driveway dies from injuries

An investigation was underway Sunday after a man was fatally shot in a driveway in Lancaster.

Deputies responded to the 43000 block of Division Street following a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located the victim who was rushed to a hospital where he died.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with more information on this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800)222-TIPS (8477).