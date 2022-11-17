Man shot and killed in Huntington Park, shooter at large

A man was shot and killed in Huntington Park and an investigation of the shooting is underway, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies were called at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday to the 2600 block of Saturn Avenue, east of Pacific Boulevard where they found the victim unresponsive, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no additional information.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)