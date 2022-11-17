Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed in Huntington Park, shooter at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was shot and killed in Huntington Park and an investigation of the shooting is underway, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies were called at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday to the 2600 block of Saturn Avenue, east of Pacific Boulevard where they found the victim unresponsive, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no additional information.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 5:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.