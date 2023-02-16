Man shot in arm in Crestview area of West L.A.

A man was shot in the arm while walking in the Crestview neighborhood of West Los Angeles Thursday morning. Police are searching for the suspect who drove away.

The shooting was reported on the 1600 block of Bedford Street at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday. Schools and synagogues in the area were on heightened alert.

A man in a car drove by and opened fire, according to Los Angeles police. The suspect's vehicle was described as a brown sedan. The suspect was reportedly wearing a black mask, black glasses and a black sweater. The suspect then drove southbound on Bedford.

The male victim shot in the arm in a driveway was later seen walking around at the scene.

The victim had just left morning service at a nearby synagogue. The neighborhood is predominantly Jewish.

Community members said this was the second shooting in two days in the neighborhood.

One neighbor said she heard at least three shots.