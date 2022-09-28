Man shot during North Hollywood robbery on street

A man was shot by two people Tuesday night who took his property and ran away, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they responded around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday to Sherman Way and Varna Avenue in North Hollywood where they learned two suspects approached the victim and after a brief altercation shot him and took his stuff, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

The victim drove himself to a hospital where he was in stable condition, Lomeli said.

The suspects ran away and are currently at large. Anyone who knows something about this incident is encouraged to call LAPD.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)