Man shot by police in South Gate

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man was shot by police in South Gate today.

Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but the gunfire was reported about 4:50 p.m. in the 8400 block of San Juan Avenue, near Lugo Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation into the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No officers or deputies were injured in the shooting.

Events leading up to the shooting were under investigation.  

First published on July 22, 2022 / 10:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

