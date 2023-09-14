Man shot and killed by police after confrontation near Pico-Union

An armed man was shot and killed during a confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers near the Pico-Union neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers from the LAPD's Olympic Division responded to multiple calls of a man armed with a knife causing a disturbance and an assault with a deadly weapon at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of South New Hampshire, west of Vermont Avenue, police said.

Upon their arrival, officers confronted the suspect in a parking lot and shot him. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and took the suspect to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said investigators found a large knife at scene. It was not immediately known what caused the officers to fire at the suspect.

According to the LAPD, no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

The area of Pico Boulevard between Vermont and Berendo Street was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation of the shooting.