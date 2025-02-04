Man shot and killed at North Hollywood park; police detain at least one person of interest

A man was shot and killed at a North Hollywood park on Tuesday and police say they've detained at least one person of interest as they investigate the matter.

It happened at around 1:40 p.m. at North Hollywood Park, located at Tujunga Drive and Magnolia Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

Thought circumstances leading up to what prompted the shooting remain unclear, officers arrived and found the victim, only identified as a man in his 50s, dead at the scene.

A short time later, officers reported detaining one person a on Magnolia Boulevard between Vineland Avenue and Lankershim Boulevard.

Police say that both the victim and suspect are believed to be homeless.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting, where a large area of the park was surrounded in yellow crime tape. A white tent covered the spot where the victim's body laid. About 10 yards away where a bike with a white bag laid on its side.