Man set on fire in downtown LA; suspect at large

A man was set ablaze in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred near a bus stop at about 1 a.m. in the area of Flower Street and Olympic Boulevard.

According to Los Angeles police, a female suspect threw a cup at the victim containing an accelerant, and it ignited his clothes.

He was taken to a hospital, where at last report he was in stable condition, police said.

Burned items could be seen at the bus stop. It's unclear what prompted the attack or whether the victim was homeless.

The suspect, described only as a white woman, remains at large.