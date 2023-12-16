Man seriously injured after crashing into MTA train in Crenshaw area

A man in his 70s was seriously injured after he crashed into an MTA train in the Crenshaw area on Saturday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the southbound tracks near the 4900 block of S. Crenshaw Boulevard just before 12:15 p.m. after learning of the crash, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Upon arrival, they had to extricate the driver from the car he was trapped in. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

None of the 10 riders on the train were injured, LAFD noted.

There was no further information on what caused the crash.