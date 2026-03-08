Watch CBS News
Local News

Man runs over, kills elderly father with vehicle, Long Beach police say

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after running over his elderly father with a vehicle on Saturday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

In a news release, LBPD said officers responded to the 600 block of West Wardlow Avenue at 1:53 p.m. Saturday for a family disturbance between an 80-year-old man and his 50-year-old son.

Upon arrival, police found the 80-year-old pinned underneath a vehicle. Assisted by neighbors, who provided officers with a floor jack, officers were able to extricate the man.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. He's been identified as Long Beach resident William Porter.

Investigations revealed the suspect as Robert Porter, also of Long Beach, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, and his bail is set at $2 million.

No additional details were immediatley made clear. No motive was released.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue