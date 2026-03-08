Man runs over, kills elderly father with vehicle, Long Beach police say

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after running over his elderly father with a vehicle on Saturday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

In a news release, LBPD said officers responded to the 600 block of West Wardlow Avenue at 1:53 p.m. Saturday for a family disturbance between an 80-year-old man and his 50-year-old son.

Upon arrival, police found the 80-year-old pinned underneath a vehicle. Assisted by neighbors, who provided officers with a floor jack, officers were able to extricate the man.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. He's been identified as Long Beach resident William Porter.

Investigations revealed the suspect as Robert Porter, also of Long Beach, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, and his bail is set at $2 million.

No additional details were immediatley made clear. No motive was released.