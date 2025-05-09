Man riding e-scooter dies after crash in Long Beach

A man died five days after he was hit by a car while riding an e-scooter in Long Beach in late April, police said.

The collision happened back on April 29 at around 9:40 a.m., when the man was riding in the 6500 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Investigators determined that the 19-year-old driver of a 2019 Honda Accord failed to stop for a red light while traveling northbound on Atlantic while heading towards Artesia Boulevard just before crashing into the man who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he remained under care until he died five days later. He has not yet been identified.

Police say that the driver remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation. They believe that speed may have been a factor in the crash. They did not say if he was arrested or charged with a crime.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7355.