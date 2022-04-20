Man rescued from terrifying rockslide amazed with surprise reunion with his saviors at Ducks Game

Tanner Bergine, who survived a terrifying rockslide, was surprised by the two men that rescued him from that harrowing experience at the Anaheim Ducks game Thursday night.

"I was very nervous," said his wife Taylor Bergine. "I've been planning this with the Ducks since August."

Taylor told her husband, a diehard Ducks fan and emergency room X-Ray technician, that he was being honored at the team's Healthcare Appreciation night. But what she didn't tell him was that Tanner was about to reunite with the two men that saved him during a rockslide in Zion National Park.

In 2018, after the two got engaged, Tanner and Taylor decided to go to Utah and hike through Zion National Park.

"First day, first hike, just changed our lives forever," said Taylor.

As the Bergines walked through the beautiful wilderness during their first hike through Zion, in what seemed like an instant, the two looked up and saw a rock the size of a house coming straight for them. Tanner pushed Taylor out of harm's way but he could not get out of the way.

"Unfortunately, I took a boulder to the leg and just ripped my foot right off," he said.

Luckily, 10 off-duty doctors, nurses and medical experts were right by Tanner and rushed to save him.

"We used these hiking poles to stabilize his leg," said Orange County nurse Danny Allan.

Allan and physician's assistant Travis Brault carried Tanner three-quarters of a mile to a waiting ambulance. After four years, filled with 11 surgeries to keep his leg intact and intense physical therapy Tanner was able to reunite with the two men that saved him from Zion.

Glad to see Allan and Brault once again, Tanner was even more grateful for the Ducks and his wife for the great surprise.

"I knew I was always going to be a Ducks fan, this just solidifies it even more," said Tanner.