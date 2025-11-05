Man refuses to exit car after 101 Freeway pursuit in Los Angeles, causing traffic backup

A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after barricading himself in a car in the aftermath of a pursuit in Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The pursuit began at about 8:56 a.m. after the driver of a white sedan was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision, the California Highway Patrol said. He was also wanted on suspicion of narcotics possession.

It's not yet clear where the pursuit began, but the driver was going southbound on the 101 Freeway when he appeared to lose control and crashed into a center median near the Sunset Boulevard exit.

A man briefly barricaded himself inside of a vehicle on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, causing a traffic backup. He was eventually taken into custody, according to the California Highway Patrol. CBS LA

The collision left the vehicle clearly disabled. Aerial footage showed the car's front-left wheel turned at about a 90-degree angle, leaving it motionless in the left-most lane of the southbound 101 Freeway.

For the next several minutes, the suspect remained in the driver's seat, refusing to follow orders from officers, the CHP said.

At about 9:27 a.m., officers approached the vehicle and forcibly entered it, taking the man into custody.

It's not yet clear what charges the man could face. No additional details were immediately made available.

All southbound lanes were briefly closed near Sunset, as approaching drivers drove on the right shoulder to get around the incident. Eventually, most lanes were reopened after a stint of heavy traffic.