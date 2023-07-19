Watch CBS News
Man pistol whipped during home invasion in Hollywood Hills

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man was injured during an armed home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the home located in the 2500 block of Vasanta Way west of North Beachwood Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Officers were told two men, armed with semi automatic pistols, entered the home through a rear door and burglarized the residence.

The suspects pistol whipped the male victim and took currency from the residence. A female victim was not injured. 

The suspects were described as men wearing dark clothing and we wearing ski masks.

