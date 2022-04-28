Skateboarder steals French bulldog from Wilmington yard

A French bulldog was brazenly stolen from a yard in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.

The theft, which was captured on security video, occurred in the 700 block of West C Street a little after 3:30 p.m., according to the owner.

The footage showed a man reaching over a fence, grabbing the dog, and then jumping on a skateboard and skating away.

A French bulldog is stolen from a yard in Wilmington, Calif. April 27, 2022. (Jody Lammers)

Los Angeles police confirmed it is investigating the theft. No arrests have been made and the dog remains missing.

There have been a slew of French bulldog thefts over the past year across the Southland. On March 21, a French bulldog was also stolen from a Westminster yard. It was found a few days later.

A French bulldog stolen off the front patio of a Newport Beach home on March 27 was dropped off safely at a police station after the owners offered a $5,000 reward.

The most famous such theft occurred in February of 2021, when Lady Gaga's dogwalker was shot and two of her French bulldogs were stolen on a street in Hollywood. The bulldogs were returned safe and three suspects were arrested.