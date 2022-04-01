$5,000 award for yet another stolen French bulldog

A French bulldog in Newport Beach was stolen off its owners' front patio in this latest dognapping.

"She's my little girl and I just miss her so much," said Maria Sanchez as she held back tears.

The owners of a 1-year-old French bulldog named Jolie Rose, are offering $5,000 for the puppy's safe return. The dog was stolen off Sanchez's front patio four days ago on Sunday. Sanchez said that she and her husband took their eyes off Jolie Rose for 13 minutes and when they returned the puppy was gone.

"I'm just shattered without her," said Sanchez. "If you could just return her to a shelter."

Sanchez said that Jolie Rose is microchipped and has unique toenails.

This is the most recent case of stolen French bulldogs with another dog named Brioche being stolen last week in Garden Grove.

The most famous cases involved Lady Gaga's price French bulldogs. The singer's dog walker was shot during the 2021 robbery.

"They have become the designer dogs," said breeder Moses Villela.

Villela said that French bulldogs have become the new craze with his own waiting list for puppies going around the block.

"The fact that actors, artists and celebrities are making them part of their family, it's just drawing attention to them," Villela said.