Man killed, woman wounded in Commerce shooting, suspect at large

A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the victims to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in critical condition.

No information on the suspect or motive of the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)