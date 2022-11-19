Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed, woman wounded in Commerce shooting, suspect at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the victims to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in critical condition.

No information on the suspect or motive of the shooting has been released. 

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 8:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.