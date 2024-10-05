Man shot and killed in St. John Bosco school parking lot after arriving to watch his son's football game

A man has died after being shot in the parking lot of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, where a youth football game was being held.

The shooting happened at around 8:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the all-boys college preparatory school, located in the 13600 block of Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say that the victim was sitting inside of a white sedan when he was shot by an unknown gunman. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He has not yet been identified.

A second passenger of the car, only identified as a woman, was uninjured in the shooting.

"At the time of the incident, a youth football game was in progress in the high school stadium, adjacent to the parking lot where the shooting occurred," LASD's statement said. "The victim had arrived there to attend his son's game."

Deputies noted that the car the victim was driving, a white Audi, had been reported stolen at some point prior to Saturday.

The LASD says there were possibly two suspects wearing black hoodies. The suspect vehicle was described as a possible Dodge Charger, according to deputies.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.