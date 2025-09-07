86-year-old man killed after rottweiler attack in Norwalk

An 86-year-old died after two rottweilers attacked him during a morning walk in Nowalk.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the man was walking in a neighborhood near the corner of 166th Street and Greystone Avenue when two unleashed dogs attacked him. They severely injured the man, cutting an artery in his left arm.

Two bystanders fought the dogs off and tried to help the elderly man until paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived.

He was rushed to the hospital but died Sunday morning.

Investigators found the dogs' owner, who said that they had escaped from the home. The sheriff's department said the dogs will likely be taken by LA County Animal Care and Control and quarantined.