Man killed in drive-by shooting in Vermont Knolls area

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The shooting was first reported just after 10:10 p.m. near W. 83rd and Figueroa Streets, where a man was reportedly sitting in his car when two other vehicles drove up to him and fire dozens of shots.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, his identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A passenger in the man's vehicle was uninjured during the shooting.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were unable to provide information on the suspects or their vehicles.