Man killed in deadly crash on Hollywood Freeway
A man lost his life after his car hit a wall on the Hollywood Freeway late Wednesday night near Silver Lake.
The crash took place just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities responded to the southbound side of the 101 Freeway near the Vermont Avenue off-ramp where they found the male driver.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
As a result to the crash, the southbound side of the 101 Freeway was closed for multiple hours overnight while CHP conducted its investigation.
