Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

Deadly crash on northbound 405 Freeway blocks all lanes

A man was killed Monday morning in a crash on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Van Nuys that may have involved a wrong-way driver.

The crash was first reported at 4:38 a.m. on the northbound San Diego Freeway north of Sherman Way, California Highway Patrol Sean Lough told City News Service.

A witness told the CHP a vehicle was southbound in northbound lanes and crashed into the center divider and subsequent witnesses said multiple vehicles had crashed.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 4:57 a.m. shutting down all northbound lanes at Sherman Way for the investigation and clean up.