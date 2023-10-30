Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
A man was killed Monday morning in a crash on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Van Nuys that may have involved a wrong-way driver.
The crash was first reported at 4:38 a.m. on the northbound San Diego Freeway north of Sherman Way, California Highway Patrol Sean Lough told City News Service.
A witness told the CHP a vehicle was southbound in northbound lanes and crashed into the center divider and subsequent witnesses said multiple vehicles had crashed.
The CHP issued a SigAlert at 4:57 a.m. shutting down all northbound lanes at Sherman Way for the investigation and clean up.
