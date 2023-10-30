Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Deadly crash on northbound 405 Freeway blocks all lanes
Deadly crash on northbound 405 Freeway blocks all lanes 00:24

A man was killed Monday morning in a crash on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Van Nuys that may have involved a wrong-way driver.

The crash was first reported at 4:38 a.m. on the northbound San Diego Freeway north of Sherman Way, California Highway Patrol Sean Lough told City News Service.

A witness told the CHP a vehicle was southbound in northbound lanes and crashed into the center divider and subsequent witnesses said multiple vehicles had crashed.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 4:57 a.m. shutting down all northbound lanes at Sherman Way for the investigation and clean up.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 7:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.