Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed during shooting at mobile home park in Bellflower

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 20 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 20 AM Edition) 01:51

A shooting investigation was underway in Bellflower Monday morning, after a man was found shot to death inside of a mobile home park Sunday evening. 

The shooting was first reported just after 11:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of Artesia Boulevard, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the ground within the mobile home park.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Deputies believe the victim was somewhere in his 30s. 

"There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time," said Deputy Tracy Koerner. "`This shooting is being investigated as gang-related."

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Sheriff's homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 8:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.