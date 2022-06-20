Man killed during shooting at mobile home park in Bellflower

A shooting investigation was underway in Bellflower Monday morning, after a man was found shot to death inside of a mobile home park Sunday evening.

The shooting was first reported just after 11:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of Artesia Boulevard, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the ground within the mobile home park.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies believe the victim was somewhere in his 30s.

"There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time," said Deputy Tracy Koerner. "`This shooting is being investigated as gang-related."

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Sheriff's homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.