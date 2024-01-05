Man killed after fire breaks out at building in University Park

Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly fire that killed one man in the University Park area on Thursday.

The blaze broke out at around 2:20 a.m., when Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to a two-story commercial building in the 800 block of W. Adams Boulevard, according to a statement from the department.

Firefighters arrived to find flames engulfing the front of the building.

It took just under 100 firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the fire. Upon investigating the structure, they located the body of a man that was critically burned inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released due to ongoing analysis from the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

Firefighters searched the building for several hours after it was put out, which included pumping a large volume of water out of the basement, LAFD said. They did not find any additional victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.