Man dies after fight at Halloween party in La Puente

Authorities are investigating a deadly fight that broke out at a Halloween party in La Puente early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 500 block of 3rd Avenue, where they found a man unconscious following the altercation, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.