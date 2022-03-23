Watch CBS News

Man killed after argument sparks shooting outside Torrance bar

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting outside a Torrance bar which left a man dead early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred sometime after 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 182nd Street.

According to Torrance police, an argument occurred in the area of Hi N Dry Cocktails, which then sparked a shooting.

A man in his 50s was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with gunshot wounds, where he died, police said. His name was not released.

Several others were detained at the scene, police said, including the shooting suspect, also a man in his 50s. He was also not identified.

The exact circumstances which prompted the shooting were unclear.

182nd Street was shut down in both directions for several hours while investigators cleared the scene.  

