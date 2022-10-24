Watch CBS News
Man injured in stabbing aboard ship at the Port of Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff

A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach aboard a ship. 

The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G, said Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Police said two crewmembers got into a verbal altercation and one stabbed the other. 

Arriving officers found a man with a stab wound on his upper body, Quinones said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, and non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Officers also arrested a man suspected of stabbing the victim, Quinones said.

