Man injured in stabbing aboard ship at the Port of Long Beach
A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach aboard a ship.
The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G, said Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Police said two crewmembers got into a verbal altercation and one stabbed the other.
Arriving officers found a man with a stab wound on his upper body, Quinones said.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, and non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
Officers also arrested a man suspected of stabbing the victim, Quinones said.
