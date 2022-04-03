Man injured after driving car into empty pool in Palmdale
A man in his 40s was taken to the hospital Saturday after he drove his vehicle through a masonry wall and into the empty pool of a backyard in Palmdale.
The crash occurred just before 10:20 p.m. on East Avenue R-10 and 20th Street East in Palmdale, thought it wasn't immediately clear what caused the man to veer off the road.
He was also cited for driving without a license.
The car also reportedly crashed through a water line in the area, as water was said to be spewing forth from one of the pipes on the property.
